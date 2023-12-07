‘Music & Design’ at The Getty

The Getty welcomes percussionist Aaron Serfaty and the Latin Jazz Quartet for “Music & Design: Mid-Century Venezuela” on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 3-5 p.m. The live jazz performance celebrates the exhibition “Alfredo Boulton: Looking at Venezuela (1928–1978).” Led by Serfaty, the quartet will perform Venezuelan music of the mid-20th century. Following the performance, curators Jorge Rivas Pérez and Idurre Alonso will discuss Boulton’s use of mid-century modern and historical Venezuelan traditions in the design of his house in Pampatar on Margarita Island. 1200 Getty Center Drive. (310)440-7300, getty.edu.