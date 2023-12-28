Menorah lighting draws large crowd to Pan Pacific Park

Thousands of people gathered at a menorah lighting ceremony hosted by Village Synagogue on Dec. 11 at Pan Pacific Park. The event was filled with light and joy in solidarity with Israel, and attendees enjoyed a performance by Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz, the Zusha Band and Israeli singer Idan Raichel.

Israel Bachar, Counsel General for Israel, opened the evening and addressed the crowd. Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District, also spoke at the event. The menorah was lit by “Boy Meets World” actor Ben Savage and Danielle Sasi, a survivor of the Oct. 7 massacre at the Nova Festival in Israel. A historic skyline display lit up the sky, with a menorah that could be seen for miles.

“In the past two months, we have had to tap into the deepest reservoirs of our faith and remind ourselves that we are believers and the children of believers and just like those before us have overcome, we will emerge stronger, united and more connected than ever before,” said Rabbi Zalmy Fogelman, of Village Synagogue.

Village Synagogue is led by Rabbi Zalmy and Chana Fogelman. It is located at 7866 Fountain Ave. in West Hollywood. For information, visit villagesynagogue.com.