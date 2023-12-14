Mayor touts success of programs to boost energy resiliency

Mayor Karen Bass on Dec. 4 announced bold steps taken during her first year in office to build a greener Los Angeles and protect the environment.

Building on the work of former mayors Antonio Villaraigosa and Eric Garcetti, Bass has been able to deliver major investments as Los Angeles continues to lead on climate protection. Bass visited the Donald C. Tillman Water Reclamation Plant in the San Fernando Valley and highlighted the results of efforts taken since last December to enhance water conservation, further electrify the transportation system, decarbonize power generation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from commercial and residential buildings.

Ahead of the anniversary of her first year in office on Dec. 12, Bass toured Los Angeles highlighting her work on homelessness, safety, business, climate and city services.

“We are building a greener Los Angeles with the urgency that this crisis requires,” Bass said. “We will continue to lock arms with all levels of government to make our air cleaner and our economy more sustainable.”

“Climate change is making Los Angeles’ complicated relationship with water even more challenging,” said Tracy Quinn, CEO of Heal the Bay and board director for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, “In Mayor Bass’ first year in office, we have seen significant state and federal funding to improve our region’s climate resilience. Her ability to work with leaders at all levels of government is unprecedented, and allows us to act with the urgency required to solve the climate crisis here in L.A., and throughout the country.”

Bass plans to continue building a greener Los Angeles to lead the city into a new era of sustainability that supports communities while making major investments in energy efficiency and creating thousands of good-paying jobs in the process. The city of Los Angeles played an integral role in securing $1.2 billion for California in federal funding to expedite the growth and implementation of clean renewable hydrogen. Much of the award will be given to Los Angeles to kickstart major decarbonization projects at the Port of Los Angeles and at LADWP’s Scattergood Generating Facility.

Los Angeles also secured $48 million in 2023 from the U.S Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office to enhance Los Angeles’ grid flexibility and improve its resilience against growing threats of extreme weather and climate change. The grant, which was issued through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships program, will help LADWP create a single platform where distributed energy resources like electric vehicles and EV chargers, energy storage, solar photovoltaic systems and demand response infrastructure can be controlled in response to grid needs. Doing so will enable LADWP to quickly rebalance the electrical system after an extreme climate event like wildfires, heatwaves and tropical storms.

Additionally, Los Angeles secured $19 million in state funding to support climate resiliency and the LADWP’s turf replacement program. Approximately $15 million of the award will fund a free lawn replacement program for single-family homes in underserved communities that could save 77 million gallons of water each year. For information, visit mayor.lacity.gov.