Manhattan Transfer bids adieu at Disney Concert Hall

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will host “The Manhattan Transfer: The Final Farewell Concert” at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. In their last concert ever, the legendary quartet celebrates 50 years of their distinctive and eclectic sound.

In their five-decade career, The Manhattan Transfer has won 11 Grammys, collaborated with everyone from Phil Collins to Bette Midler and revolutionized the way people think about the possibilities of the human voice. Even more impressive is their ability to do it all while connecting deeply with audiences around the world, delivering stunning arrangements of jazz and pop hits that pulse with humanity. The Manhattan Transfer’s dynamic performances and sense of style have led them to become one of the most iconic musical groups. Their inductions into the East Coast Music Hall of Fame and the Vocal Music Hall of Fame commemorate this incredible history.

Don’t miss the last chance to experience the creativity, energy and joy of one of the greatest vocal groups of all time.

Walt Disney Concert Hall is located at 111 S. Grand Ave. For tickets and information, visit laphil.com.