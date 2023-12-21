LMU Loyola Law School makes history with selection of Clark as dean

In a historic move, Loyola Marymount University announced that it has appointed Brietta Clark as the new Fritz B. Burns Dean of LMU Loyola Law School.

Clark, who is the 19th dean of the law school, is the first woman to hold the position and also the first Black dean in the law school’s history. She has served as interim dean since July 16, 2023.

“I am thrilled to welcome Brietta Clark as the new Fritz B. Burns Dean of LMU Loyola Law School,” LMU Executive Vice President and Provost Thomas Poon said. “Her unparalleled expertise, combined with her passion for advancing research and education and her commitment to diversity and inclusion, makes her an exceptional leader to propel our law school into a future of excellence and innovation.”

Since joining the law school faculty in 2001, Clark has developed and implemented the law school’s strategic vision. She has served in numerous leadership roles in addition to interim dean, including associate dean for faculty from 2015-20. Clark also served as the co-chair of the Law School Strategic Planning Committee, chairing both the Tenure Review and Tenure-Track Appointments committees, helping to develop equitable practices in recruiting and retaining diverse faculty. In her six months as interim dean, Clark raised over $6.3 million.

Clark is also known as an educator who exemplifies the university’s mission. Her research and public service have focused on inequity in the U.S. health care delivery and financing system, and she has assisted legal organizations and providers working to preserve access to essential health care services. She currently serves as a member of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Foundation Board of Trustees and on the Foundation Board’s Advocacy Committee.

A nationally recognized expert in health law and bioethics, Clark is a sought-after speaker for national conversations on health care regulation and reform. Among her many publications, Clark is one of five authors of the ninth edition of “Health Law,” the leading health law casebook in American law schools. She has also served as a peer reviewer for the American Journal of Law and Medicine, the American Journal of Public Health and the New England Journal of Medicine.

Before joining LLS, Clark practiced in the Los Angeles Office of Sidley, Austin, Brown & Wood, specializing in health care transactions and regulatory compliance. Clark earned her B.A. from the University of Chicago and her juris doctorate degree from the USC Gould School of Law, where she was a post-graduate research fellow.