Levy Lee Simon book launch

A book launch event for “Odyssey Towards the Light,” a memoir by Levy Lee Simon, will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, from 7-10 p.m. at Greenway Court Theatre. Simon, an acclaimed playwright, director and actor, is known for plays “The Haitian Trilogy: For the Love of Freedom,” “The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel” and “The Bow-Wow Club.” The book launch event will be hosted by Laura Cathcart Robbins, host of the podcast “The Only One in the Room,” and will feature readings by Simon and performances by vocalists and musicians Todd Gardner and Kaylene Peoples. 544 N. Fairfax Ave. klpublishinggroup.com/2022/10/23/odyssey-towards-the-light-a-memoir-by-levy-lee-simon.