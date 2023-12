Goldenvoice presents Late Night Drive Home performing with Estrada and La Texana on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m. at the El Rey Theatre. The indie rock band from El Paso, Texas includes lead singer Andre Portillo, guitarist Juan Vargas, bassist Freddy Baca and drummer Brian Dolan. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission is $22. 5515 Wilshire Blvd. theelrey.com/events/detail/492312.