Last Minute Gifts: Golden Goose

Golden Goose at The Americana on Brand is a collective founded on a passion for all thing that are “perfectly imperfect”, authentic and unique. Born in 2000, it has become one of the most successful Italian brands of the last decade. Extremely high quality, attention to detail and the “lived-in” look have become the distinctive features of Golden Goose. With the ambition of bringing the Italian “hand-made tradition” to the world, the brand merges artisanal craftsmanship and Made in Italy manufacturing, creating outfits for every day that combine Italian wearability with an urban vintage flavor.

Caruso’s The Americana at Brand, a sister property to The Grove, fuses unparalleled retail, dining and entertainment experiences, luxury apart­ments and stunning landscaping to create one of Southern California’s most distinctive urban destinations. The iconic property, celebrating its 15th year, is built around two acres of green space, replete with a choreo­graphed dancing water fountain and a historic trolley transporting guests around the property. The dynamic setting attracts the world’s finest and most successful retailers including Nordstrom, Saint Laurent, David Yurman, Tiffany & Co. and a new Gucci store, whose locations at The Americana at Brand are often among the best performing in their portfo­lios. For more information, please visit The Americana at Brand at AmericanaAtBrand.com.