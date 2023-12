The ultimate champagne cocktail set, Bubbles in a Box Champagne Set of Six from Baccarat contains six iconic Champagne flutes: Milles Nuits Flutissimo, Vega Flutissimo, Harcourt Eve, Diamant, Château Baccarat and Masséna. Perfect for party-lovers and makes a wonderful gift, stop by GEARYS Beverly Hills to pick up a set in time for Christmas or a New Year’s Eve celebration.