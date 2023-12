George Esquivel is a Southern California-based designer and craftsman who designed his first pair of shoes in 1994 and began honing his craft thereafter. For over 20 years, he’s operated his namesake brand, Esquivel, which specializes in handmade shoes and accessories. He produces a maximum capacity of 4,000 pairs of entirely hand-made shoes, men’s and women’s designated for select retailers and personal clients throughout the world. georgeesquivel.com.