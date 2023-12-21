LACMA art workshop

Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for a pop-up workshop titled “Weaving Creativity” on Friday, Dec. 22, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Make art in the galleries in an exhibition-based workshop encouraging creative inspiration. No prior art-making experience is necessary. LACMA staff members will work with visitors one-on-one to create their personal woven artworks. All ages are welcome. The workshop is free with museum general admission. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.