KCCLA celebrates photographers in colorful annual exhibit

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles and the Photographers Society of Southern California present “The 17th Photographers Society of Southern California Exhibition: Riches of the Land, ‘Shades of Colors,’” running through Dec. 22 in the KCCLA Art Gallery, 5505 Wilshire Blvd.

Every year, PSSC brings together the works of artists and presents them under a single theme. This year’s theme is “Riches of the Land, Shades of Colors.” Eleven photographers submitted a variety of monochrome photographs that showcase their passion and dedication to photography. The participating artists are Alex Kim, Helen Shin, Sung Moon, Joonchul Lee, Jin Park, Thomas Kim, Kathy Lee, Jinsun Kim, Heebin Im, Joanne Kim and Jina Rucker.

“Photography is a form of art that allows artists to capture the beauty in everyday moments,” KCCLA director Sangwon Jung said. “This exhibition features beautiful works that use light and shadows to highlight the various emotions and stories of the world. ”

The exhibition is open to the public. For information, visit kccla.org.