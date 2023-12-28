Kaiser hospital in Hollywood achieves high rating for maternity care

U.S. News & World Report has named Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center as a 2024 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care for Uncomplicated Pregnancy. It is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing the best maternity care available to our patients, knowing what a special time pregnancy is for expectant mothers who expect nothing but the best medical attention that we provide them on a daily basis,” said Bob Luterbach, interim senior vice president and area manager of Los Angeles Medical Center.

Best Hospitals for Maternity Care is an annual evaluation that assists expectant parents, in consultation with their prenatal care team, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care that best meets their family’s needs.

Los Angeles Medical Center earned a High Performing designation in recognition of maternity care as measured by factors such as newborn complication rates. The medical center joined 13 other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California in being listed on U.S. News’ national list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

“We’re grateful to the strong commitment and dedication of our physicians, nurses and other staff, who day in and day out go above and beyond the call of duty to provide high-quality care to our maternity patients,” said Dr. Harsimran Brara, area medical director at Los Angeles Medical Center. “Thanks to their efforts, expectant mothers know they will receive the best care possible to protect their health and that of their babies.”

U.S. News evaluated hospitals from across the nation that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. A record 680 hospitals participated in this year’s U.S. News survey. Fewer than half (46%) of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.

“Hospitals that receive a High Performing designation as part of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care meet a high standard in caring for parents with uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Jennifer Winston, health data scientist at U.S. News. “These hospitals have C-section rates that are 26% lower, and newborn complication rates that are 37% lower than unrecognized hospitals.”

