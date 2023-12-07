Join chef Nancy Silverton for book signing at Monsieur Marcel’s at the Farmer’s Market

Monsieur Marcel’s at the Original Farmer’s Market will welcome renowned chef Nancy Silverton for a book signing on Sunday. Dec. 10, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Silverton will sign copies of “The Cookie That Changed My Life: And More Than 100 Other Classic Cakes, Cookies, Muffins, and Pies That Will Change Yours.” Her new book is a treasure trove of baked goods, with recipes for seasoned chefs and novices. No registration is required, books can be purchased at the event. Enjoy an afternoon filled with culinary delights, inspiration and a chance to savor the famous “cookie,” with complimentary samples for the first 100 attendees.

Monsieur Marcel’s at the Original Farmer’s Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, call (323)939-7792,or visit mrmarcel.com.