Horvath begins term as chair of L.A. County Board of Supervisors

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, 3rd District, became the youngest chair of the board of supervisors on Dec. 5 and took the gavel for her first meeting in the leadership role.

“In listening to young people, I am clear that the crisis of the moment is homelessness. From the threat of falling into homelessness because of the rising costs of rent and just living, to the reality of being unhoused while trying to go to school and never being able to recover from the debt that piles up, the pervasiveness of homelessness in our region is a daily attack on our dream for a better future. While homelessness is the crisis of the moment, climate change remains the crisis of our time. No one makes that clearer than our young people, whose commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future is unwavering,” Horvath said. “But, the most insidious, sinister crisis we face today is the crisis of despair. The rate of suicide is unprecedented, especially among women and girls who face increasingly complicated mental health challenges. Anxiety, depression, and substance use are pervasive. This is a moment for urgency. This is a moment for impatience. This is a moment for profound change. We must march forward together and take bold steps to bridge generations and create the change that we so urgently need.”

At the reorganization meeting, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, was selected as board chair pro tempore.

For information, visit lacounty.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/lindsey-p-horvath.