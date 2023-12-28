Holocaust talk

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding a Survivor Talk with Gabriella Karin on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 3-4 p.m. Karin, a Holocaust survivor born in 1930 in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, will share her courageous story of survival. She lives by the motto, “Hitler did not get my body, and he will not get my soul.” Karin went into hiding with her family during World War II and was later liberated by Russian troops. Soon after the war, she married and moved to Israel and later to Los Angeles, where she speaks regularly about her experiences. RSVP is not required. 100 The Grove Drive. holocaustmuseumla.org.