Holocaust film

Holocaust Museum L.A. is showing the short film “The Anne Frank Gift Shop” on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Is there a wrong way to talk about the Holocaust? That’s the question at the heart of the film, a dark comedy about antisemitism with a timely message. When a high-end design firm presents its plans to reimagine the gift shop at the Anne Frank House, the company’s overt appeal to Generation Z sparks a debate about collective trauma, the Holocaust and tote bags. Also, join Reboot Studios for a screening and conversation with the filmmakers. RSVP is required. 100 The Grove Drive. holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/short-film-the-anne-frank-gift-shop.