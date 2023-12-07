Holiday Faire

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is holding the third annual Holiday Family Faire at its outdoor venue on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will include carolers, singing madrigals and performers roaming the grounds, as well as Theatricum company members telling winter holiday stories from a variety of traditions. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photo ops. An artisan marketplace will offer holiday gifts and crafts, and festive food and drink will be available for purchase. Caroling with Theatricum company members and a special outdoor screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” will begin at 5 p.m., immediately after the Faire. General admission is $20. The move is available with Faire admission for an additional $20, or separate admission for $25. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. theatricum.com/holidayfamilyfaire-2.