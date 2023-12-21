Henderson elected to lead L.A. Community College District Board

The Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees has elected Nichelle Henderson to serve as president of the board for 2024, as well as Kelsey Iino, who will serve as vice president and Sara Hernandez, who will serve as the board’s second vice president.

“As I take on this new role as board president, I want my work to be centered on student success, especially for historically marginalized communities. I want to ensure that all students know and understand the opportunity and hope that LACCD provides to our communities,” Henderson said. “Additionally, our future and current students need to thrive, so I am interested in shaping and advocating for policies that remove any and all barriers to success. Our district is truly a model of excellence, equity and diversity and I will do all I can to shine this light as we advocate for LACCD.”

The board also recognized trustee David Vela for his leadership as 2023 board president, crediting him for securing a $2.5 million state allocation to establish the LACCD Small Business and Entrepreneur Center at ELAC, and a $10 million state allocation for LGBTQ student support at California community colleges. He was also credited for increasing awareness of student basic needs, advocating for student housing resources and ensuring a seven-year reaffirmation of accreditation for all nine LACCD colleges.

“I know board president Henderson will bring innovation and passion, alongside a deep commitment to increase diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our district,” Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez said. “This board leadership team of president Henderson, vice president Iino and second vice president Hernandez brings a clear mission to better serve our students and fulfill our educational promise and mission at LACCD.”

