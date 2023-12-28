Families will enjoy “Frozen in 3D” on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. in the Academy Museum’s Ted Mann Theatre. The radically reimagined version of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen” tells the story of two young princesses, Anna and Elsa (voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel), who are separated when their parents fear Elsa’s magical powers endanger her sibling. A fantastic adventure ensues, testing the bonds of sisterly love, full of dazzling imagery and memorable songs including “In Summer” and “Let It Go,” which won an Original Song Oscar for the team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The film also won an Animated Feature Film Oscar for directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and producer Peter Del Vecho. Tickets are $5. 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org.