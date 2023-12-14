Freehand Gallery specializes in handmade holiday goods

Freehand Gallery, 8413 W. Third St., is an ideal destination for unique handmade gifts during the holidays. The gallery, which is nearly 43 years old, offers expertly crafted, one-of-a-kind objects made by artists nationwide.

Some artists have been represented by Freehand since the gallery opened in 1980, and others recently began to sell their work through the gallery. Freehand is proud to offer an abundance of fine crafts at all price ranges and for every home. Long-time customers have been coming to Freehand since it opened, and new generations that value handmade goods are discovering the unique gallery. Items offered include hand-painted ceramic menorahs, hand-blown glass, original handcrafted jewelry and exquisitely woven blankets and scarves.

“To live with the handmade is to change your life in a positive, human way,” said Carol Sauvion, founder of Freehand and creator of the “Craft in America” series on PBS. “It serves our needs and inspires our creativity.”

Hours are noon-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For information, call (323)655-2607, or visit freehand.com.