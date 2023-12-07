Foundation awards grants to innovative Jewish programs

The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles has awarded $2 million in Cutting Edge Grants to eight organizations focused on seeding and growing innovative programs in the Los Angeles Jewish community.

The programs receiving funding address high-priority issues and are particularly pertinent, including combatting antisemitism and anti-Zionism; empowering and uplifting diverse, inclusive Jewish communities within local Latino, Asian, Mizrahi and Sephardic populations; and promoting health, wellness and safety among youth, people living with disabilities and educational and spiritual leaders.

The grant recipients are the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles (in partnership with Project Shema) for the Fighting Antisemitism Empowerment Project; Zioness, for the Los Angeles Zioness Fellowship Program; Jewtina y Co., for its program Jewtina y Co.; and JIMENA, for the Sephardic Leaders Fellowship.

Additional awardees are the LUNAR Collective, for the LUNAR Collective Los Angeles Hub Expansion; the Friendship Circle, for its Creative Center for Adults; the Jewish Studio Project, activating creativity to improve health; and the Organization for Social Media Safety, for Protecting L.A.’s Jewish population.

Since its creation in 2006, the Cutting Edge Grants program has awarded $23 million to support more than 100 innovative Jewish causes and programs across Los Angeles. The multi-year awards of up to $300,000 are directed to innovative local and national organizations of all sizes to foster creative programming that builds a vibrant and inclusive Jewish Los Angeles. In addition to the grant funding, recipients have access to technical expertise and professional development.

“This year’s Cutting Edge Grant recipients exemplify the creative, innovative problem-solving needed to address our Jewish community’s most pressing issues and drive its continued vitality,” said Rabbi Aaron B. Lerner, foundation president and chief executive officer. “The foundation’s funding in these important categories takes on even greater significance this year amid a sharp and disturbing rise in antisemitism and hate incidents resulting from the Israel crisis. We are proud to provide both the financial resources and professional expertise to these eight initiatives, collectively touching the lives of thousands locally.”

Established in 1954, the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles manages charitable assets of approximately $1.3 billion entrusted to it by 1,400 families. The foundation partners with donors to shape meaningful philanthropic strategies, magnify the impact of giving and build enduring charitable legacies. For information, visit jewishfoundationla.org.