Financial aid available to landlords through relief program

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is accepting applications for the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, Jan. 12, at 11:59 p.m.

Spearheaded by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, the program will distribute more than $68 million in financial support to qualified landlords adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It represents an increase of $22 million in grant funding from previous years.

The Rent Relief Program will provide up to $30,000 per rental unit to landlords for past due rent and eligible expenses dating from April 1, 2022, to the present. The program aims to curb tenant evictions and ensure the continued provision of housing.

To ensure accessibility and ease throughout the application process, the application and free in-language technical assistance will be available in multiple languages.

DCBA has implemented a prioritized review process for the upcoming program applications. Applications submitted will be systematically evaluated, with priority given to those demonstrating the most substantial financial distress, those catering to the most vulnerable tenants and properties located in areas of highest need.

Those interested in applying for the program can review the eligibility requirements, register to receive a link to the application when it opens and access the application directly when it is available by visiting lacountyrentrelief.com.