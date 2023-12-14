Demeter plans City Council campaign kick-off event

Myra Demeter, a current planning commissioner, two-term BHUSD School Board president and longtime community leader, will officially launch her City Campaign with a kickoff event on Sunday, Dec.17 at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Agi and Henry Danpour, 712 N. Camden Drive, in Beverly Hills.

“I’m running for city council to be a voice for our residents to maintain our quality of life and world class services as Beverly Hills enters a period of immense change, external pressures and opportunities,” Demeter said. “My top priorities include ensuring the safety of our neighborhoods, swiftly addressing crime and antisemitism, ensuring our businesses thrive and making sure our residents are heard and valued.”

The event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to RSVP at [email protected].