Damona Hoffman book signing

Author Damona Hoffman will sign and discuss her book “F the Fairy Tale: Rewrite the Dating Myths and Live Your Own Love Story” on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Diesel, A Bookstore. Love expert Hoffman helps readers break free of dating myths and write their own love stories. Drawing on nearly 20 years of experience as a dating coach, Hoffman reveals the four pillars of strong relationships: goals, values, communication and trust. She explains the psychological and societal factors behind behaviors to help people break free of old habits. 225 26th St., Ste. #33, Santa Monica. dieselbookstore.com.