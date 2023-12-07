The Culinary Historians of Southern California presents “Eureka: How California Shaped the Diet of Three Presidents,” an illustrated in-person lecture by journalist and author Alex Prud’homme on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10:30 a.m., in the Central Library’s Mark Taper Auditorium. Famous for its food and drink, the Golden State influenced the diets and policies of presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. Prud’homme will provide insights into the favorite foods of the presidents and their impact on culinary history. The talk, followed by a themed reception, is free and open to the public. 630 W. Fifth St. eventbrite.com/e/eureka-how-california-shaped-the-diet-of-three-presidents-tickets-761475482667?.