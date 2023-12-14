County reports uptick in respiratory viruses

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents about rising numbers of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV.

Respiratory virus metrics have increased across the board during the first week of December, indicating a steady rise in influenza activity. The increases are below levels seen last year at this time. However, they clearly represent the beginning of the winter virus season, public health officials said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched the Respwatch Surveillance Dashboard, which is updated weekly on Friday and shares information on flu, COVID-19 and RSV. It allows residents to track information in one convenient location. The dashboard also includes information on clinical laboratory surveillance, emergency department visits and wastewater concentrations in comparison to previous seasons.

To be able to compare all three viruses, the new dashboard uses tests from clinical laboratories that participate in Public Health’s Sentinel Surveillance Network. For this reason, the COVID-19 positivity data on the new dashboard is different from test positivity reported in Covid-only dashboards, which reflects tests conducted across the county.

During the winter virus season, vaccination is the best defense against severe illness and hospitalization, and is especially important for people who are older or have underlying health conditions. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is available across Los Angeles County and there is no out-of-pocket cost regardless of insurance or immigration status.

The COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the flu vaccine, is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. In Los Angeles County, 860,000 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. The new vaccine is recommended regardless of previous vaccination status, meaning those with and without previous COVID-19 vaccines should still get the updated 2023-24 dose.

People who are 60 and older should speak with their provider about an RSV vaccine. RSV vaccination is also recommended for people who are between 32-36 weeks pregnant and immunizations are available for infants under 8 months old.

COVID-19 home tests remain an important tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19 this winter. In addition to free tests distributed locally at libraries, schools and through community organizations, the federal government is allocating each household an additional four free COVID home tests. Information on where to find tests, including a link to order free tests by mail, is available at ph.lacounty.gov/ COVIDtests.

The Public Health Call Center can answer questions about respiratory symptoms, how to find a Public Health Center, where to get vaccinated or how to get tested and help to schedule vaccination appointments, including in-home vaccinations for people who are homebound. For information call (833)540-0473.