City Council takes steps to expedite filming in L.A.

With actors’ and writers’ strikes concluded, the city offices responsible for issuing permits for motion picture and television production are expecting a large number of permit requests.

The Los Angeles City Council, acting on a motion by Council President Paul Krekorian, 2nd District, has instructed all relevant city departments to identify resources or policy changes that may be needed to speed the resumption of local film and television production.

“The report is due back in 15 days and we intend to act on the recommendations we receive,” Krekorian said. “The time it takes to get permits approved can be the most significant determinant of producers’ decisions to shoot in Los Angeles or take their productions and their jobs elsewhere. We intend to keep those jobs here in Los Angeles.”

A former state Assemblymember, Krekorian authored the state’s first film and television production tax credit in 2009. The incentive has generated more than $23 billion in economic output and supported the employment of more than 178,000 cast and crew members. The entertainment industry brings in more than $30 billion to California, and more than $100 billion in related tourism.

The recent work stoppage cost the state untold billions of dollars. It was the first time in more than 60 years that both the actors’ and writers’ unions were on strike. At 146 days, the writer’s strike was the second longest in Hollywood history. Canceled or postponed production led to the loss of 17,000 entertainment industry jobs in August of 2023 alone.

Small businesses throughout the city depend on the patronage of entertainment workers, so swift resumption of motion picture and television production is essential to the health of our economy, Krekorian said.