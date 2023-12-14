December 13, 2023

Celestino Drago given special honors

photo courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold, second from left, helped honor celebrity chef and restaurateur Celestino Drago during a special ceremony on Dec. 12. Drago was honored in his hometown in Sicily, and Mayor Gold, along with the USC professor Vito Campese, Giacomino Drago, former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Tanino Drago participated by Zoom for the honor. They created a book where successful Sicilians sign their name to be forever recognized. Drago, executive chef and owner of Drago Centro, IL Pastaio, Drago Ristorante, Drago Bakery, Drago Events and Celestino Drago Catering and Special Events, signed the book on Dec. 12.





Previous Post
Seafood meets sake at Kali on Melrose
Next Post
Manhattan Transfer bids adieu at Disney Concert Hall




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize