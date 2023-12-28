Blood donations needed to curtail drop in supplies during holidays

The American Red Cross is encouraging blood and platelet donations during the year-end holiday period. Those who come to donate from Jan. 1-31 during National Blood Donor Month will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For information, visit redcrossblood.org/superbowl.

The American Red Cross experiences blood shortages during the holidays due to fewer people donating blood and platelets. Having blood products fully stocked on hospital shelves will ensure patients don’t have to wait for critical care. Giving blood and platelets with the American Red Cross in December and January can help those in need, including trauma patients, people undergoing cancer treatments and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions.

Those who donate blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma through Jan. 5 will also receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling (800)733-2767, or visiting redcrossblood.org.