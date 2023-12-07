Beverly Hills welcomes community for menorah lighting celebration

The city of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills City Council is holding the annual menorah lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lily Pond at Beverly Gardens Park. Share the spirit of Hanukkah and the festival of lights during the festive celebration. The Lily Pond at Beverly Gardens Park is located along Santa Monica Boulevard between Cañon and Beverly drives. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/citymanager/newsroom/holidaysinbeverlyhills/?NFR=1.