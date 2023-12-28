Beverly Hills subway work resumes in January

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is planning to resume street level work in Beverly Hills on the Purple Line Extension subway project on Jan. 2, following a holiday moratorium.

Metro will also hold a Lunch with Us webinar on subway construction on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from noon-1 p.m. The construction update meeting will include a review of current and upcoming work on the subway line from Wilshire/Western to Century City. To register, visit zoom.us/j/96626476708 and use the webinar ID: 966 2647 6708.

In Beverly Hills, work will resume at the Wilshire/La Cienega and Wilshire/Rodeo stations. Starting on Jan. 2 and continuing for approximately one month, a section of the sidewalk will be closed on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard between Hamilton Drive and La Cienega Boulevard. Access to 8447 Wilshire Blvd. will be maintained from the sidewalk and Hamilton Drive. The closure will support ongoing civil restoration work in the area.

A K-rail work zone will also be in place in January on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. An identical work zone has been implemented along northbound La Cienega Boulevard. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, and northbound La Cienega Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes just north of Wilshire Boulevard. The traffic control supports ongoing civil restoration work along Wilshire Boulevard, including the construction of new curbs, sidewalks, pedestrian ramps and tree wells.

Intermittent single-lane bump-outs may be utilized on Wilshire Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard, reducing westbound Wilshire between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards, and northbound La Cienega just north of Wilshire, to a single lane during off-peak hours. Hamilton and Gale drives may also be intermittently closed at Wilshire Boulevard during the civil restoration on the north side. North and South Hamilton and North and South Gale drives will not be closed concurrently.

At the Wilshire/Rodeo station, crews plan to implement a full closure of South Cañon Drive near Wilshire Boulevard to begin decking, excavation and concrete work to construct a structure adjacent to the future station. The closure was approved by Beverly Hills City Council during its Nov. 7 meeting. The closure is anticipated to last three months.

Crews are also resuming station appendage construction on South Beverly Drive, including excavation activities that will require overnight lane and crosswalk closures during weekdays. The work is anticipated to occur thought the end of March.

Near the Wilshire/Fairfax station, northbound Orange Grove Avenue will be closed south of Wilshire Boulevard. The closure supports construction of the future Wilshire/Fairfax station entrance. Southbound traffic from Wilshire Boulevard to Eighth Street will be maintained.

Work is ongoing at the subway stations at Wilshire/La Brea and Wilshire/Fairfax. Street restoration is ongoing on the south side Wilshire Boulevard near the La Brea station. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Highland and La Brea avenues,

Crews are also working in a K-rail work zone along the south side of Wilshire Boulevard near Fairfax Avenue. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction through next June between Spaulding Avenue and San Diego Way.

In Century City, construction is ongoing on and around the Century City/Constellation station. Through March 23, workers will be removing sections of the tunneling machines along Constellation Boulevard near Solar Way. Intermittent lane closures will be implemented on Constellation Boulevard.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at [email protected], or visit metro.net.