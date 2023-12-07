Beverly Hills council honors Women’s Fire Alliance

The Beverly Hills City Council on Nov. 21 recognized the Women’s Fire Alliance for Mayor Julian Gold’s People Helping People initiative. Shown in the back row from left is Firefighter Jake Herron, Capt. Derek Sandeman, Firefighter Paramedic Ryan Pearson, Capt. Ryan Sinutko, Engineer Mike Zike, Capt. Greg Cummings, Battalion Chief Tim Hayes, Engineer Dirk Seib, Engineer Bryan Miller, Firefighter Paramedic Derek Guapo and Firefighter Jake Payne. Shown in the front row from left is LAFD Firefighter Paramedic Melissa Kelly, Capt. Andrea Binley (SBFPD), Firefighter Kendal Mader (BHFD), Councilwoman Lili Bosse, Engineer Melissa Hillis, Mayor Gold, Councilmembers John Mirisch and Sharona Nazarian, Firefighter Angela Ziff (Oxnard FD), Firefighter Paramedic Dior Blaisedale (Oxnard FD) and Firefighter Cinnamon Basco. The People Helping People initiative recognizes Beverly Hills-based charities doing extraordinary work in the community. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/citymanager/mayorandcouncilmembers/peoplehelpingpeople.