December 6, 2023

Beverly Hills council honors Women’s Fire Alliance

 

photo courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills City Council on Nov. 21 recognized the Women’s Fire Alliance for Mayor Julian Gold’s People Helping People initiative. Shown in the back row from left is Firefighter Jake Herron, Capt. Derek Sandeman, Firefighter Paramedic Ryan Pearson, Capt. Ryan Sinutko, Engineer Mike Zike, Capt. Greg Cummings, Battalion Chief Tim Hayes, Engineer Dirk Seib, Engineer Bryan Miller, Firefighter Paramedic Derek Guapo and Firefighter Jake Payne. Shown in the front row from left is LAFD Firefighter Paramedic Melissa Kelly, Capt. Andrea Binley (SBFPD), Firefighter Kendal Mader (BHFD), Councilwoman Lili Bosse, Engineer Melissa Hillis, Mayor Gold, Councilmembers John Mirisch and Sharona Nazarian, Firefighter Angela Ziff (Oxnard FD), Firefighter Paramedic Dior Blaisedale (Oxnard FD) and Firefighter Cinnamon Basco. The People Helping People initiative recognizes Beverly Hills-based charities doing extraordinary work in the community. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/citymanager/mayorandcouncilmembers/peoplehelpingpeople.





Previous Post
WeHo spreads warning on dog virus
Next Post
WeHo accepting Rainbow Key nominees




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize