Beverly Hills City Council celebrates church’s centennial

The Beverly Hills City Council on Dec. 11 honored Church of the Good Shepherd in recognition of its 100th anniversary and presented a proclamation to Father Ed Benioff. The church was founded on Dec. 12, 1923, and is the oldest house of worship in Beverly Hills.

“This is a celebration that’s been going on for a while and we’re just thrilled to do this,” Mayor Julian Gold said. “Amongst the things that I think about are the thousands of people that have been through that church in 100 years. Lord knows it’s been 100 very complicated years, and for both the good times and the not so good times, the church has stood there as a place of refuge and support and solace of help and healing to this community. And for that, we thank you.”

The Church of the Good Shepherd is located at 504 N. Roxbury Drive.