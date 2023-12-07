Join the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce for its December networking breakfast on Friday, Dec. 8, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Beverly Art Boutique. The chamber welcomes new, current and future members at the monthly event with networking. Learn about member benefits and enjoy art featured at the Beverly Art Boutique. Admission is $30 for members, $55 for non-members. 341 N. Cañon Drive. members.beverlyhillschamber.com.