Autry Focus Tours

Learn more about the Autry Museum of the American West’s collections during “Focus Tours: Animals” on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. Docents will lead visitors through an exploration of stories located in the Autry’s vast exhibitions. Visitors will learn about some of the diverse animals found in the American West, explore ways in which artists have celebrated animals through art and discover animals’ importance to the West. The tours meet in the museum lobby and are included with $16 museum admission. 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org.