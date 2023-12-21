The LA Phil is hosting the ”Arturo Sandoval Swinging Holiday” concert on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Jazz up the holidays with multiple-Grammy-winning Sandoval, who will make it a jumping, jiving, jingling night, performing a program of holiday favorites. The performance is part of the LA Phil’s Deck the Hall holiday concert series. Tickets start at $49. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.