December 20, 2023

Arturo Sandoval Swinging Holiday

The LA Phil is hosting the ”Arturo Sandoval Swinging Holiday” concert on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Jazz up the holidays with multiple-Grammy-winning Sandoval, who will make it a jumping, jiving, jingling night, performing a program of holiday favorites. The performance is part of the LA Phil’s Deck the Hall holiday concert series. Tickets start at $49. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.





The Polar Express in 3D'
Late Night Drive Home




