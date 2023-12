ArtLouge Collective is holding its New Year’s bash on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 7-10 p.m. Celebrate with the artists community and explore pop-up boutiques from local artists. ArtLounge Collective, winner of the 2023 John Chase Art & Design Award, invites guests to enjoy a reception celebrating the new year. 145 N. La Brea Ave., Ste. F. artlounge.co.