December 27, 2023

Art of Judy Baca

Enjoy a gallery tour of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art exhibit “Painting in the River of Angels: Judy Baca and The Great Wall” on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. in the Museum Resnick Pavilion. A LACMA docent will lead the tour and discussion. For the first time in her practice, Baca has transformed a museum into a studio, expanding “The Great Wall of Los Angeles” into the 21st century, painting two sections of the mural at LACMA. The exhibition presents murals from the 1960s depicting the Chicano Movement, Watts Renaissance and archival materials that have never been exhibited, revealing Baca’s process and innovations to muralism. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.





Previous Post
ArtLouge Collective
Next Post
American Cinematheque




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize