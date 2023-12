Learn about the art of Devin Reynolds during a Lunchtime Art Talk on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 12:30 p.m. at the Hammer Museum. Curatorial assistant Nyah Ginwright leads the free, insightful short discussion on Reynolds, a painter based in New Orleans. Admission is free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. (310)443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu.