Open-Door Playhouse continues its short plays series in podcast form with “Anti-Soulmate” debuting on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Alyssa Ahle’s play focuses on a man who is searching for his soulmate and finally finds her. There’s just one problem, she doesn’t believe in soulmates. Miranda Stewart directs Elaine Mello and Peter Bonoff in the play. Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, the nonprofit Open-Door Playhouse is a theater program similar to radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. Listening is free; donations accepted. opendoorplayhouse.org.