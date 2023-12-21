American Cinematheque is showing “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” (1963) in 70mm on Friday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. Screenwriter Scott Alexander and director Stanley Kramer’s widow and daughter, Karen Sharpe-Kramer and Kat Kramer, will introduce the film. Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Edie Adams, Spencer Tracy, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Dorothy Provine, Phil Silvers, Jonathan Winters, Don Knotts, Peter Falk, Terry-Thomas, Carl Reiner and Jerry Lewis star in the story of a group of average, upstanding Americans who are given the key to locating $350,000 in stolen bank loot. They resort to lying, deceit and double-crossing in a manic cross-country chase to retrieve the money. Admission is $12 for members, $17 for non-members. 6712 Hollywood Blvd. americancinematheque.com.