All Saints’ Beverly Hills presents Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Experience the glory of the holidays at the historic All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills as it presents the Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. All Saints’ Beverly Hills will come alive with the spirit of Christmas at the timeless celebration of joy and wonder.

Rooted in the rich heritage of Anglican worship, the Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has been a cherished tradition for more than a century. The service weaves together scripture readings and beloved Christmas carols to tell the Nativity story under the soft glow of candlelight and amidst festive decorations. Under the direction of Canon Dr. Craig Phillips, the musical evening promises to captivate hearts and immerse audiences in the rich and treasured traditions of the holiday season.

All are welcome to celebrate the season of hope, peace, and joy with All Saints’ Beverly Hills for an unforgettable evening of music, community and the timeless story of Christmas.

All Saints’ Beverly Hills is located at 504 N. Camden Drive. For information, call (310)275-0123, or visit allsaintsbh.org.