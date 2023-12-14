Alissa Roston launches council campaign with Dec. 17 gathering

Beverly Hills City Council candidate Alissa Roston will launch her campaign during an event on Sunday, Dec. 17, at noon at a private residence on Rodeo Drive.

“I look forward to kicking off my campaign for the Beverly Hills City Council.. As a resident for over 40 years, a former elected school board member, city commissioner and Rotary Club president, I am excited about the opportunity to serve the city in this new capacity. I welcome the entire community to join me for a festive party this Sunday and hope to see you all there.”

The address will be provided upon RSVP by calling (310)201-0872, or emailing [email protected], For information, visit rostonforcouncil.com.