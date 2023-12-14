Alissa Roston launches council campaign with Dec. 17 gathering
Alissa Roston
Beverly Hills City Council candidate Alissa Roston will launch her campaign during an event on Sunday, Dec. 17, at noon at a private residence on Rodeo Drive.
“I look forward to kicking off my campaign for the Beverly Hills City Council.. As a resident for over 40 years, a former elected school board member, city commissioner and Rotary Club president, I am excited about the opportunity to serve the city in this new capacity. I welcome the entire community to join me for a festive party this Sunday and hope to see you all there.”
The address will be provided upon RSVP by calling (310)201-0872, or emailing [email protected], For information, visit rostonforcouncil.com.
