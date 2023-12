People interested in adoption and foster parenting are encouraged to attend a Children’s Bureau virtual orientation on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 4-5 p.m., via Zoom. A team member from the Children’s Bureau and a foster parent will present the program. The Children’s Bureau is a nonprofit offering programs on parenting and child abuse prevention. To RSVP for the webinar, call (800)730-3933, or visit all4kids.org.