Celebrate the holidays with “Both: A Hard Day’s Silent Night,” Open Fist Theatre Company’s annual holiday charity concert spectacular on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 22, at 4 and 8 p.m. at BroadStage. A rockin’ choir and swinging live band spread peace and joy, telling the Christmas story through gospel arrangements of Beatles songs. Proceeds benefit Heart of Los Angeles, an organization giving underserved children a chance to succeed through comprehensive after-school academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs. Tickets start at $25. 1310 11th St. openfist.org.