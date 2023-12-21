Don’t miss “A Family Business,” a play written by Matt Chait running from Thursday, Dec. 21, through Sunday, Dec. 31, at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre. Rose and Julio are in love and are preparing a family dinner. Their respective dads are polar opposites. Can they all get along? Brian Shnipper directs a cast that includes Eric Stanton Betts, Alli Brown, Michelle Jasso, Lindsay G. Merrithew, Bruce Nozick and Julie Pearl. Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. onstage411.com/newsite/show/play_info.asp?show_id=6389&skin_show_id=32.6389.