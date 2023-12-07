‘A Christmas Carol with Dickens’

Independent Shakespeare Co. celebrates the holidays with “A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens” running from Friday, Dec. 8, through Saturday, Dec. 23, at the ISC Studio at Atwater Crossing. ISC recreates (with a little artistic license) the experience of a reading of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens himself. Expect a performance full of the acting pyrotechnics for which Dickens was famous, holiday music, wry humor and redemption. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. with some 2 p.m. matinees; see schedule. Tickets start at $27.50. 3191 Casitas Ave. iscla.org.