WWI’s impact on media explored at LACMA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is presenting “Imagined Fronts: The Great War and Global Media” from Dec. 3-July 7, 2024. This exhibition examines how images and interpretations during World War I (1914–18) were imagined and often manipulated. World War I was unprecedented in how it conveyed a war to the public in such an immersive way through the burgeoning mediascape of illustrated newspapers, photography, advertising and the rapidly advancing medium of cinema.

For information, visit lacma.org. LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd.