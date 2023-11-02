Windsor Square Hancock Park tour

The Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society is holding its annual home tour on Saturday, Nov. 4, from noon-4 p.m. This year, the society is touring the rarely seen homes of consul generals. Tickets are $65 for members; $85 for nonmembers. Day of sale ticket purchases, lunch and a silent auction will be held at 355 S. Windsor Blvd. Names of the consulates and addresses will be provided in a program provided at 355 S. Windsor Blvd. when attendees receive wrist bands. Photography and video of any interior areas of the consulates is strictly prohibited. windsorsquarehancockpark.com/2023/09/home-tour-of-consuls-general-homes.